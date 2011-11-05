SHARJAH Nov 5 Younis Khan and Azhar Ali launched Pakistan's fightback with an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 91 on the third morning of the third and final test against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday.

Put on the back foot for a majority of the first two days, Pakistan reached lunch on 126 for two wickets, trailing Sri Lanka by 287 runs, after resuming on their overnight score of 35-2.

Younis (51) and Ali (48) batted cautiously at the start, with the first run in their partnership coming after more than 50 balls, but started scoring freely as they spent longer at the crease.

Younis, who scored his first run off the 31st delivery he faced, swept off-spinner Suraj Randiv for his eighth boundary on the last ball before lunch to bring up his half-century.

Sri Lanka, trailing the three match series 1-0, were dealt a blow to their bowling attack when paceman Dhammika Prasad was ruled out from the remainder of the test with a thigh strain.

Left-arm seamer Chanaka Welegedara managed to trouble the batsmen on a few occasions but the Sri Lankan spinners failed to extract any purchase out of the wicket, making it easier for the batsmen to score.

Pakistan are playing "home" tests in the Gulf region due to security concerns in their own country.