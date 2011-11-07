* Pakistan draw match to win series 1-0
* Pakistan finish on 87-4 with victory target of 255
(Recasts after match over)
SHARJAH Nov 7 Pakistan batted out the final
session against Sri Lanka to draw the third and final test match
and win the series 1-0 on Monday.
Having been set a target of 255 runs for victory on the
rain-hit fifth day, Pakistan opted for safety and were led
largely by Taufeeq Umar's watchful 39 from 121 balls to finish
on 87 for four from 57 overs.
Pakistan, who won the second match of the series by nine
wickets after the drawn first test, are playing "home" tests in
the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns in their own
country.
The win comes just days after former captain Salman Butt and
bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were handed jail
sentences in London for their role in a gambling-inspired plot
to bowl deliberate no-balls against England last year.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai/Tom Pilcher in London;
editing by Peter Rutherford/Mark Meadows; to query or comment on
this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)