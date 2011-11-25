Nov 25 Misbah-ul-Haq's steady hand and some lusty blows from Shahid Afridi secured Pakistan's five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the lone Twenty20 international at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 141 in 19.3 overs before chasing down the target with three balls to spare to add to their test and one-day series wins over the same opponents.

Pakistan slipped to 44 for three before Asad Shafiq (33) and captain Misbah (48 not out) anchored their chase.

With 23 runs needed from the last 12 deliveries, Afridi (22) milked 14 runs off the penultimate over sent down by Dilhara Fernando before being dismissed.

Requiring nine runs off the final over, Pakistan benefitted from an Angelo Mathews overthrow that raced to the boundary before Shoaib Malik scored the winning run.

Dinesh Chandimal hit a maiden half-century in Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka but they lost their last seven wickets for just 22 runs with Aizaz Cheema returning figures of 4-30.

