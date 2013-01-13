Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
ADELAIDE Jan 13 Australia stumbled to 170 all out after being asked to bat first in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka on Sunday, giving the tourists a chance to level the five-match series.
Rain in Adelaide delayed the start of the match by about an hour and Sri Lanka's bowlers made use of cloud cover and moisture in the pitch to tie down the batsmen with the swinging ball.
Brad Haddin (50) and Ben Cutting (27) rallied the home side from 83-6 with 57 runs for the seventh wicket but paceman Lasith Malinga halted the recovery by dismissing debut-makers Cutting and Kane Richardson with successive deliveries.
Malinga finished with 3-32 as Sri Lanka set about avenging Friday's 107-run defeat in Melbourne. (Reporting by Stuart Condie in Sydney; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.