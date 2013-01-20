(Updates after match abandoned)

SYDNEY Jan 20 The fourth one-day international between Australia and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain and wet outfield but not before the hosts' batting frailties were exposed again on Sunday.

Bowled out for 74 runs inside 27 overs in Friday's match at Brisbane, Australia wobbled again before reaching 222-9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mitchell Starc hit a career-best 52 not out off 37 balls to lead a recovery from 130-6 and Sri Lanka were 14 for no loss in 3.2 overs before rain forced the umpires to take the players off.

The match was abandoned two hours later because of a wet outfield.

Sri Lanka head to Hobart for Wednesday's final match with a 2-1 lead. (Reporting by Stuart Condie in Sydney; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)