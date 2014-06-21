LEEDS, England, June 21 Sam Robson scored his maiden test fifty as England overcame another disappointing batting failure from captain Alastair Cook to reach 106 for one wicket at lunch on day two of the second test at Headingley on Saturday.

Cook was out for 17 in the fourth over of the morning but an assured, determined innings from Robson (55 not out) and a fluent Gary Ballance (30 not out) cemented England's ascendancy.

The hosts had dominated the first day with Stuart Broad claiming his second test hat-trick and Liam Plunkett bagging his maiden five-wicket haul in tests as the visitors were all out for 257.

The hosts resumed on 36 for no loss with plans to eat into the Sri Lankan first innings total on a flat Headingley pitch.

Having not scored a test century in 23 innings, dating back to May 2013, Cook's captaincy has been called into question, not least by Australian spinner Shane Warne.

With time and a favourable playing surface on offer, Cook would have hoped to arrest his slump but his poor run continued as he managed to add just three runs to his overnight score before edging a full Dhammika Prasad delivery to Kumar Sangakkara at first slip.

Ballance, who hit his maiden century in his second test match during the draw at Lord's, was in at three and he pushed England past 50 with a well-timed chop for four.

Robson had started the day taking 10 off the first over he faced but for much of the morning he was content to play a patient, risk-free innings before bringing up his half-century cutting a tight ball for four.

Despite being in the infancy of their test careers, both batsmen were able to see England through to lunch with only a half-hearted leg before appeal against Ballance late in the session. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)