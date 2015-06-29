COLOMBO, June 29 Sri Lanka needed a little over 26 overs to chase down a 153-run victory target for a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the second test against Pakistan on Monday.

Dimuth Karunaratne (50) helped Sri Lanka get off to a flying start before adding 72 runs for the third wicket with skipper Angelo Mathews, who remained not out after a responsible knock of 43.

Karunaratne fell soon after bringing up his sixth test fifty, becoming leg-spinner Yasir Shah's second victim, but Lahiru Thirimanne (20 not out) scored the winning boundary to take them home at P Sara Oval.

The teams now move to Pallekele for the all-important third and final test from Friday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)