Aug 23 Wriddhiman Saha and Murali Vijay have been ruled out of the remainder on India's tour of Sri Lanka after suffering injuries in the second test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

Saha has suffered a strain in his right hamstring while Vijay has sustained a minor recurrence of a hamstring injury.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicketkeeper Naman Ojha and Karun Nair as their replacements to join the team," the BCCI said in a statement.

Despite the pair being injured, India are in a strong position to claim a series-levelling victory in the second test ahead of the third game which begins also in Colombo on Friday.