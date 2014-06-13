LONDON, June 13 Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene was taken to hospital for a scan after injuring his hand while warming up for the second day of the opening test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Jayawardene, who took two catches on the first day but was generally untidy behind the stumps, missed the first three overs of the second day's play.

In his absence, opening batsman Kaushal Silva, who has previously worn the gloves three times in tests, kept wickets.

England resumed on 344 for five wickets, with Joe Root unbeaten on 102 and Matt Prior on 76. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)