COLOMBO Aug 18 Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene retired from test cricket after his final match against Pakistan on Monday. Following is a factbox on his test career:

MAKING HIS NAME

Born on May 27, 1977 in Colombo.

Made his test debut as a 20-year-old against India in Colombo in 1997.

MILESTONES

Played 149 tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 11,814 runs at an average of 49.84.

The right-handed batsman has scored 34 test centuries and 50 fifties in tests.

He also has six double centuries and one triple century and has a highest score of 374, during which he combined in a record 624-run partnership with Kumar Sangakkara.

Jayawardene has taken six wickets in tests with his medium-pace bowling.

He was also a reliable slip fielder and has taken 205 catches in tests, the most by any fielder.

CAPTAINCY

He was appointed Sri Lanka's captain in 2006 and led the team till 2009 before standing down.

During the stint he also led Sri Lanka to the final of the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies, where the team lost to Australia.

He returned to the helm for a second stint in 2012 but quit after a year, handing over the captaincy to Angelo Mathews.

Jayawardene has led Sri Lanka in 38 tests, winning 18 of those matches.

END OF THE ROAD

The second test against Pakistan at Colombo was Jayawardene's last test match for Sri Lanka.

He finished as Sri Lanka's second highest run-getter in tests behind Kumar Sangakkara and seventh in the all-time list of top scorers in the world in the longest format.