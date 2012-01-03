CAPE TOWN, Jan 3 South Africa were 135 for two
at lunch, after being sent in to bat, on the first day of the
third and final test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday.
Scores: South Africa 135 for two (A. Petersen 54 not out, J.
Kallis 47 not out; Dhammika Prasad 2-30) v Sri Lanka
