CAPE TOWN, Jan 3 South Africa were 135 for two at lunch, after being sent in to bat, on the first day of the third and final test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday.

Scores: South Africa 135 for two (A. Petersen 54 not out, J. Kallis 47 not out; Dhammika Prasad 2-30) v Sri Lanka

