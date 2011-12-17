CENTURION, South Africa Dec 17 Sri Lanka were 38 for four in their second innings, trailing by 193 runs, at lunch on the third day of the first test against South Africa on Saturday.

Sri Lanka 180 (D.Steyn 4-18, V.Philander 5-53) and 38-4 (V. Philander 2-9) v South Africa 411 (G.Smith 61, AB de Villiers 99, M.Boucher 65; T.Perera 3-114, C.Welegedara 3-96).

