CAPE TOWN Jan 3 Alviro Petersen hit an unbeaten half-century on his return to the South Africa side as the hosts reached 135 for two at lunch on the first day of the third and decisive test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday.

South Africa, sent in to bat, had slipped to 56 for two before Petersen, playing in his first test since last January's Newlands encounter against India, and leading all-time run-scorer Jacques Kallis, playing in his 150th test, added 79 in just 14 overs to revive the innings.

Opening batsman Petersen breezed to 54 not out off 80 balls at lunch, moving his feet beautifully and stroking six fours and a hooked six off seamer Dhammika Prasad.

Kallis was on 47 not out at the break, having faced just 37 deliveries and hammered eight fours.

Prasad struck twice in the first hour, keeping to a tight line and removing both Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla for 16.

Prasad, brought into the Sri Lanka side for the first time in the series to replace the injured Dilhara Fernando, got a wicket with his first ball as the left-handed Smith chopped a delivery that was angling across him back into his stumps.

Smith had looked in very good form, hitting three fours off left-armer Chanaka Welegedara in the previous over from the Wynberg End.

Amla then played across a straight delivery from Prasad to be trapped lbw.

Petersen and Kallis played extremely positively and dominated the Sri Lankan bowling thereafter, and were especially severe on medium-pacer Thisara Perera, who conceded 45 runs in his six overs.

South Africa decided to recall Petersen in a shuffling of their batting line-up, with Jacques Rudolph moving down to number six and Ashwell Prince being dropped. Pace bowler Vernon Philander also returned after injury, replacing Marchant de Lange.

Sri Lanka also brought in opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne in place of Tharanga Paranavitana.

Sri Lanka won last week's second test in Durban by 208 runs to level the series at 1-1.