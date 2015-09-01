COLOMBO, Sept 1 India paceman Ishant Sharma and three Sri Lankan players have been charged for misconduct during the ongoing third test between the neighbours, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Sharma, who was fined 65 percent of his match fees for giving send-offs to Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal in the second test, landed in trouble with the Sri Lankans in the final contest as well.

Thirimanne, Chandimal and paceman Dhammika Prasad, who had an animated altercation with Ishant on Monday, have also been charged with code of conduct breaches, the ICC said.

"Details to be announced after the conclusion of the Test," the governing body said on Twitter.

Tempers flared on Tuesday when Ishant, after taking a single and running past Prasad, was seen smacking his own head, as if daring the bowler to try and bounce him.

Chandimal joined from the slip, brushing shoulders with Ishant.

At the end of India's second innings, Ishant ran towards the Indian dressing room to change and get ready to bowl and Prasad was also seen sprinting behind the Indian, as if trying to catch up with him.

Ishant gave animated send-offs to Upul Tharanga and broke into wild celebration after Chandimal's dismissal.

The umpires have spoken to both captains and the players, especially Ishant, face stringent punishment. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)