May 12 Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Perera has had all anti-doping charges brought against him dropped by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Qatar-based laboratory that conducted the test withdrew its initial finding.

Perera was sent home from Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand in December after it was announced he had failed a test during the series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates last July.

He had faced a four-year ban from cricket.

"We wish to make it clear that there is no evidence that Mr Perera has ever used performance-enhancing substances and we wish him well in his future cricketing endeavours," ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said in a statement.

Sri Lanka are currently in England preparing for the first match of their three-test series in Leeds next week.

Richardson said cricket's governing body would talk to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which had accredited the laboratory, about the case.

"Whilst I am confident that this is an isolated incident in respect of tests commissioned by the ICC, we are seeking an urgent explanation from WADA and the laboratory in an attempt to understand what has transpired and what will be done to ensure it does not happen again," Richardson said.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ed Osmond)