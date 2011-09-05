COLOMBO, Sept 5 Sri Lanka's cricket board (SLC)
could be sanctioned after Galle's pitch, which hosted the first
test against Australia, was rated "poor" by the International
Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.
The pitch was criticised as "too dry" by both teams after
Australia wrapped up a 125-run victory.
"The pitch for the Galle test... has been rated as poor by
Chris Broad....who officiated in the test," the ICC said in a
statement.
"The ICC... will now consider all the evidence, including
studying video footage of the match and submissions from the
host member board, before reaching their decision in due
course."
SLC must provide a written response to Broad's report within
14 days and if the global body is not satisfied with the
explanation, it could be fined and ordered to undertake
"corrective action".
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said memories of the
infamous Mumbai surface of 2004, which proved to be unplayable,
came flooding back, while his successor as skipper Michael
Clarke slammed the conditions by declaring "day one felt like
day five" in Galle.
Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan added: "Usually, the
wicket here is good for both the seamers and the spinners but I
think it was too dry and made batting difficult."
