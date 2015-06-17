Cricket-Kirsten joins Hobart Hurricanes as head coach
MELBOURNE, April 3 South African World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten has joined Australia's Hobart Hurricanes on a two-year deal, the Big Bash League (BBL) side said on Monday.
(Updates after play called off)
June 17 Heavy rain washed out the entire opening day's play in Sri Lanka's first test against Pakistan at Galle on Wednesday.
The heavy downpour in the morning had delayed the toss and it relented for a while only to start drizzling again, prompting the umpires to call off the day's play.
Play will start 15 minutes earlier at 9:45 a.m.(4:15 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, April 3 Former England opener Michael Carberry enjoyed a fairytale return to first class cricket following his battle with cancer, scoring a century for county side Hampshire in their pre-season fixture against Cardiff MCCU in Southampton.