(Updates after play called off)

June 17 Heavy rain washed out the entire opening day's play in Sri Lanka's first test against Pakistan at Galle on Wednesday.

The heavy downpour in the morning had delayed the toss and it relented for a while only to start drizzling again, prompting the umpires to call off the day's play.

Play will start 15 minutes earlier at 9:45 a.m.(4:15 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)