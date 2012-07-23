HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, July 23 Sri Lanka have
named Nuwan Pradeep as the replacement for their injured pace
bowler Nuwan Kulasekara for the remaining four one-day
internationals against India.
Pradeep, a 25-year-old right-arm bowler, would join the
squad soon after his arrival from Zimbabwe on Monday, chairman
of selectors Ashantha de Mel said.
"He has been part of the Sri Lanka A team that took part in
the one-day tri-series in Zimbabwe and having played against
Pakistan in the recent test series we thought he will be the
most likely replacement," de Mel said.
Pradeep has played his all three tests against Pakistan but
is yet to make his one-day debut.
Kulasekara was ruled out of the series after injuring his
groin in the first one-day international at Hambantota which
India won by 21 runs on Saturday to go one-up in the five-match
series.
The second match is scheduled on Tuesday at the same venue.
