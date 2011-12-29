Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
DURBAN, South Africa Dec 29 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 208 runs on the fourth day of the second test at Kingsmead on Thursday.
Sri Lanka 338 (Thilan Samaraweera 102, Dinesh Chandimal 58; Marchant de Lange 7-81) and 279 (Kumar Sangakkara 108, Dinesh Chandimal 54; Dale Steyn 5-73) v South Africa 168 (Hashim Amla 54; Chanaka Welegedara 5-52, Rangana Herath 4-49) and 241 (Hashim Amla 51, AB de Villiers 69; Rangana Herath 5-79).
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.