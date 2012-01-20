Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings
Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.
Jan 20 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five wickets with eight balls remaining in the fourth one-day international in Kimberley, South Africa on Friday.
South Africa have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
Scores: South Africa 299 for seven off 50 overs (AB de Villiers 96, G. Smith 68) v Sri Lanka 304 for five off 48.4 overs (Tillakaratne Dilshan 87, Thisara Perera 69 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 59)
WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.
* Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)