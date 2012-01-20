Jan 20 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by five wickets with eight balls remaining in the fourth one-day international in Kimberley, South Africa on Friday.

South Africa have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Scores: South Africa 299 for seven off 50 overs (AB de Villiers 96, G. Smith 68) v Sri Lanka 304 for five off 48.4 overs (Tillakaratne Dilshan 87, Thisara Perera 69 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 59)

