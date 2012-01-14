EAST LONDON, South Africa, Jan 14 (Reuters) - South Africa beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the second one-day international at Buffalo Park on Saturday.

Scores: Sri Lanka 236 for six (Dinesh Chandimal 92 not out, Upul Tharanga 66) v South Africa 237 for five off 48.4 overs (Hashim Amla 55, JP Duminy 66 not out)

