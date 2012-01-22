Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 Sri Lanka beat South Africa by two wickets with one ball remaining in the fifth and final one-day international at the Wanderers on Sunday.
Scores
South Africa 312 for four off 50 overs (Graeme Smith 125, AB de Villiers 125 not out) v Sri Lanka 314 for eight off 49.5 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 102, Lahiru Thirimanne 69)
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star