Jan 17 South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in the third one-day international in Bloemfontein on Tuesday to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Scores: Sri Lanka 266 for nine off 50 overs; South Africa 179 for five off 34 overs.

