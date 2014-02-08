Cricket-Pakistan bowler Irfan suspended in corruption probe
March 14 Pace bowler Mohammad Irfan was provisionally suspended on Tuesday as part of an anti-corruption investigation into the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament.
Feb 8 The second and final test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw in Chittagong on Saturday.
Sri Lanka won the two-match series 1-0.
Scores: Sri Lanka 587 (Kumar Sangakkara 319, Mahela Jayawardene 72; Shakib Al Hasan 5-148) & 305-4 dec (Kumar Sangakkara 105, Dinesh Chandimal 100 not out) v Bangladesh 426 (Imrul Kayes 115, Shamsur Rahman 106, Shakib Al Hasan 50; Ajantha Mendis 6-99, Dilruwan Perera 3-119) & 271-3 (Mominul Haque 100 not out). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NEW DELHI, March 14 Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing gameplans for both India and Australia when the world's top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.
SYDNEY, March 14 A recall for one-test paceman Pat Cummins has been a long time coming but New South Wales captain Moises Henriques believes it still might be too soon for the bowler he considers a "freak of nature".