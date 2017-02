Nov 7 Pakistan, chasing 255 for victory, finished on 87 for four and drew with Sri Lanka on the fifth day of the third and final test in Sharjah on Monday.

Pakistan win the series 1-0.

Scores: Sri Lanka 413 (T. Dilshan 92, K. Sangakkara 144) & 181-6 dec (T. Paranavitana 76 not out, K. Sangakkara 51) v Pakistan 340 (Y. Khan 122, A. Ali 53, Misbah-ul-Haq 89; C. Welegedara 5-87) & 87-4 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai,; editing by Tom Pilcher; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)