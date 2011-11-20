Nov 20 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs in the fourth one-day international at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 3-1.

Scores:

Pakistan 200 all out in 49.3 overs (Shahid Afridi 75; D. Fernando 3-26) v Sri Lanka 174 all out in 45.2 overs (K. Sangakkara 58, M. Jayawardene 55; Shahid Afridi 5-35).

