UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast
* India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)
Nov 23 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in the fifth and final one-day international at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Pakistan won the five-match series 4-1.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 218-9 (K. Sangakkara 78, A. Mathews 61; S. Tanvir 4-34) v Pakistan 219-7 (Misbah-ul-Haq 66, Umar Akmal 61 not out; J. Mendis 3-36).
