HOBART Dec 18 Australia beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs in the first test on the fifth and final day at Bellerive Oval on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Scores:
Sri Lanka 255 (K. Sangakkara 63, M. Starc 5-63, P. Siddle 4-50) & 336 (T. Dilshan 147, A. Mathews 75; P. Siddle 5-54) v Australia 278 (D. Warner 68, M. Clarke 57 retired, E. Cowan 56; Herath 5-95, Welegedera 3-89) & 450-5 dec (M. Hussey 115 not out, P. Hughes 86, M. Clarke 74, M. Wade 68 not out, D. Warner 57; C. Welegedara 3-130) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)