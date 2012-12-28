Cricket-India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs in one-off test
Feb 13 India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs to win the one-off test at Hyderabad on the final day on Monday.
(Corrects after official scorers changed wickets total)
MELBOURNE Dec 28 Australia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 201 runs in the second test on the third day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday to seal their three-match series 2-0.
Scores: Sri Lanka 103-9 & 156 (K. Sangakkara 58; M. Johnson 4-63) v Australia 460 (D. Warner 62, S. Watson 83, M. Clarke 106, M. Johnson 92 not out; D. Prasad 3-106, S. Eranga 3-109) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
WELLINGTON, Feb 13 South Africa have arrived in New Zealand full of confidence after replacing Australia at the top of the one-day cricket rankings but the Proteas will have mixed feelings about their return to Eden Park this week.
MELBOURNE, Feb 13 Shaun Marsh has valuable experience in the subcontinent and should slot into the vacant number six spot in Australia's batting order for the upcoming tour of India, his state coach Justin Langer has said.