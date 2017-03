Jan 26 Sri Lanka beat Australia by five wickets in the first Twenty20 International in Sydney on Saturday to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Melbourne hosts the second and final match on Monday.

Score: Australia 137-3 in 20 overs (D. Warner 90 not out) v Sri Lanka 139-5 in 18.5 overs (A Mathews 35 not out, K Perera 33). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Pritha Sarkar)