By Ken Borland
| CENTURION, South Africa
CENTURION, South Africa Dec 12 Sri Lanka are
confident key batsman Kumar Sangakkara will recover from a hand
injury in time for the first test against South Africa starting
on Thursday.
Sangakkara, 34, split the webbing between the index and
second fingers of his right hand during the Sri Lanka's
weather-affected warm-up match against an SA Invitation XI in
Benoni at the weekend and was unable to bat.
Sri Lanka team manager Anura Tennekoon told Reuters he was
confident Sangakkara, Sri Lanka's second highest all-time
run-scorer with 9167 runs in 103 tests, will be able to play in
the first test at Centurion.
"Sanga has split the webbing on his right hand, but it's
okay, he's recovering well and, according to the medical
experts, he should be fine for the first test," Tennekoon said
on Monday.
Sri Lanka's fast bowling prospects are less positive,
however, after Nuwan Pradeep's hamstring strain added to a run
of injuries among the pacemen.
Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Shaminda Eranga and
Suranga Lakmal were all ruled out of the tour before departure
and the 25-year-old Pradeep is now likely to be joining them
back home, Tennekoon said.
"Nuwan Pradeep will likely have to return home and be
replaced. The replacement hasn't been decided yet because the
selectors want to look at a few bowlers in domestic matches
first. So it's unlikely the replacement will arrive in time for
the first test."
Sri Lanka have not won a test in South Africa in seven
attempts and the home side's vice-captain AB de Villiers said
the tourists held little fear for them.
"If we get a good cricket wicket and we play good cricket,
then they're not going to stop us," De Villiers told a news
conference at Centurion on Monday.
The batsman said the series represented an ideal opportunity
for the South Africans to end an astonishing gap of three years
since their last series win at home, over Bangladesh in 2008/9.
"We need to get back to playing consistently good cricket
for longer periods, that's probably the reason we haven't won at
home for a while. We want to do that for the whole series
against Sri Lanka," De Villiers said.
"My feeling is that test cricket is all about momentum and
you get waves that are up and down. Whoever maximises their
opportunities when they're on top, when they have the opposition
on the ropes, will win. You have to finish off the opposition,
be aggressive, whether you're batting or bowling."