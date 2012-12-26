MELBOURNE Dec 26 Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara became the 11th cricketer to pass 10,000 test runs in the last over before lunch in the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Sangakkara punched an imperious cover drive for four off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson to bring up the milestone and draw a standing ovation from a bumper crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.