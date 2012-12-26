Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
MELBOURNE Dec 26 Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara became the 11th cricketer to pass 10,000 test runs in the last over before lunch in the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Sangakkara punched an imperious cover drive for four off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson to bring up the milestone and draw a standing ovation from a bumper crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.