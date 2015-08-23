Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 23 Following is reaction to Sri Lankan batting great Kumar Sangakkara after he scored 18 his last test innings against India on Sunday.
Kumar Sangakkara
@KumarSanga2: Thank you for all the love. Been my privilege to play for my country and in front of all the fans.
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar
@sachin_rt: Well played @KumarSanga2. You have been a terrific ambassador for the game & a thorough gentleman. Warm welcome to the club of the Retired!
India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh
@harbhajan_singh: Well done @KumarSanga2 for fantastic 17 years of international cricket!!All the best for your 2nd inn with ur family,friends,loved ones
Former Australia batsman Damien Martyn
@damienmartyn: Well done on an amazing career @KumarSanga2 you should be very proud of all you have achieved. Enjoy the rest.
India batsman Suresh Raina
@ImRaina: A gentleman beyond the game well played @KumarSanga2 you are legend thank u for memories
Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene
@MahelaJay: It wasn't to be in this match but what he was for SL cricket is some thing that you can't take away. Very proud of you mate. @KumarSanga2 (Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek