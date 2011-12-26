DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 26 Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Monday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.

Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana c Boucher b De Lange 12 T. Dilshan c Morkel b Tahir 47 K. Sangakkara c Boucher b De Lange 0 M. Jayawardene not out 27 T. Samaraweera not out 17 Extras (lb-8, nb-1) 9 Total (for three wickets, 28 overs) 112

Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-47 3-84

Still to bat: A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, T. Perera, R. Herath, C. Welegedara, D. Fernando.

Bowling (to date): Steyn 6-0-27-0, Morkel 6-0-21-0 (nb-1), De Lange 6-1-16-2, Tahir 7-0-37-1, Kallis 3-1-3-0

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.

