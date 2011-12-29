Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 29 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 208 runs in the second test at Kingsmead on Thursday.
Sri Lanka first innings 338 (T. Samaraweera 102, D. Chandimal 58; M. de Lange 7-81).
South Africa first innings 168 (H. Amla 54; C. Welegedara 5-52, R. Herath 4-49).
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 256-7) T. Paranavitana c Prince b Morkel 9 T. Dilshan c Smith b Steyn 4 K. Sangakkara c Smith b Tahir 108 M. Jayawardene lbw b De Lange 14 T. Samaraweera b Tahir 43 A. Mathews c Boucher b Steyn 3 D. Chandimal c Boucher b Steyn 54 T. Perera c Kallis b Steyn 12 R. Herath not out 8 C. Welegedara c Amla b Steyn 10 D. Fernando c Prince b Morkel 3 Extras (b-5, lb-3, w-1, nb-2) 11 Total (all out, 78.2 overs) 279
Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-20 3-44 4-138 5-141 6-245 7-245 8-262 9-276 10-279.
Bowling: Morkel 18.2-4-46-2, Steyn 20-3-73-5, De Lange 13-2-45-1 (w-1, nb-1), Kallis 11-1-43-1, Tahir 16-1-64-2 (nb-1)
South Africa second innings J. Rudolph c Jayawardene b Perera 22 G. Smith c Jayawardene b Fernando 26 H. Amla run out 51 J. Kallis c Paranavitana b Herath 0 A. Prince c Paranavitana b Fernando 7 AB de Villiers lbw b Herath 69 M. Boucher lbw b Herath 7 D. Steyn lbw b Herath 43 M. Morkel lbw b Dilshan 5 Imran Tahir not out 0 M. de Lange b Herath 0 Extras (b-6, lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 11 Total (all out, 87.3 overs) 241
Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-88 3-97 4-106 5-116 6-133 7-232 8-241 9-241
Bowling: Welegedara 16-5-33-0 (w-1), Perera 13-0-48-1, Fernando 13-3-29-2 (nb-1, w-2), Dilshan 11-2-35-1, Herath 30.3-7-79-5, Mathews 3-0-9-0, Samaraweera 1-0-1-0.
The three-match series is tied 1-1.
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.