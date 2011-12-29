DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 29 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 208 runs in the second test at Kingsmead on Thursday.

Sri Lanka first innings 338 (T. Samaraweera 102, D. Chandimal 58; M. de Lange 7-81).

South Africa first innings 168 (H. Amla 54; C. Welegedara 5-52, R. Herath 4-49).

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 256-7) T. Paranavitana c Prince b Morkel 9 T. Dilshan c Smith b Steyn 4 K. Sangakkara c Smith b Tahir 108 M. Jayawardene lbw b De Lange 14 T. Samaraweera b Tahir 43 A. Mathews c Boucher b Steyn 3 D. Chandimal c Boucher b Steyn 54 T. Perera c Kallis b Steyn 12 R. Herath not out 8 C. Welegedara c Amla b Steyn 10 D. Fernando c Prince b Morkel 3 Extras (b-5, lb-3, w-1, nb-2) 11 Total (all out, 78.2 overs) 279

Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-20 3-44 4-138 5-141 6-245 7-245 8-262 9-276 10-279.

Bowling: Morkel 18.2-4-46-2, Steyn 20-3-73-5, De Lange 13-2-45-1 (w-1, nb-1), Kallis 11-1-43-1, Tahir 16-1-64-2 (nb-1)

South Africa second innings J. Rudolph c Jayawardene b Perera 22 G. Smith c Jayawardene b Fernando 26 H. Amla run out 51 J. Kallis c Paranavitana b Herath 0 A. Prince c Paranavitana b Fernando 7 AB de Villiers lbw b Herath 69 M. Boucher lbw b Herath 7 D. Steyn lbw b Herath 43 M. Morkel lbw b Dilshan 5 Imran Tahir not out 0 M. de Lange b Herath 0 Extras (b-6, lb-1, w-3, nb-1) 11 Total (all out, 87.3 overs) 241

Fall of wickets: 1-37 2-88 3-97 4-106 5-116 6-133 7-232 8-241 9-241

Bowling: Welegedara 16-5-33-0 (w-1), Perera 13-0-48-1, Fernando 13-3-29-2 (nb-1, w-2), Dilshan 11-2-35-1, Herath 30.3-7-79-5, Mathews 3-0-9-0, Samaraweera 1-0-1-0.

The three-match series is tied 1-1.

(Compiled by Ken Borland; Editing by Toby Davis; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)