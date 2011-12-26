(Refiles to tabulate)

DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Scoreboard on the first day of the second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Monday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana c Boucher b De Lange 12 T. Dilshan c Morkel b Tahir 47 K. Sangakkara c Boucher b De Lange 0 M. Jayawardene b Morkel 31 T. Samaraweera not out 86 A. Mathews c & bowled De Lange 30 D. Chandimal c Boucher b Morkel 58 T. Perera c Amla b De Lange 12 Extras (lb-8, nb-5) 13 Total (for 7 wickets, 89.3 overs) 289

Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-47 3-84 4-117 5-162 6-273 7-289.

Still to bat: R. Herath, C. Welegedara, D. Fernando.

Bowling: Steyn 19-3-55-0, Morkel 17-2-55-2 (nb-3), De Lange 16.3-2-60-4, Tahir 28-3-87-1 (nb-2), Kallis 9-1-24-0.