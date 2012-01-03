CAPE TOWN, Jan 3 Scoreboard at the
close on the first day of the third and final test between South
Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first.
South Africa first innings
G. Smith b Prasad 16
A. Petersen c Dilshan b Welegedara 109
H. Amla lbw b Prasad 16
J. Kallis not out 159
AB. de Villiers not out 45
Extras (nb-2) 2
Total (three wickets, 90 overs) 347
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-56 3-261
Still to bat: J. Rudolph, M. Boucher, V. Philander, D.
Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Bowling (to date): Welegedara 21-5-75-1 (nb-2), Perera
14-1-81-0, Prasad 18-2-85-2, Mathews 9-0-34-0, Herath 26-4-63-0,
Dilshan 2-0-9-0
- - - -
