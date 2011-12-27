DURBAN, South Africa, Dec 27 Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 289-7) T. Paranavitana c Boucher b De Lange 12 T. Dilshan c Morkel b Tahir 47 K. Sangakkara c Boucher b De Lange 0 M. Jayawardene b Morkel 31 T. Samaraweera c Prince b De Lange 102 A. Mathews c&b De Lange 30 D. Chandimal c Boucher b Morkel 58 T. Perera c Amla b De Lange 12 R. Herath c Boucher b De Lange 30 C. Welegedara c Amla b De Lange 2 D. Fernando not out 0 Extras (lb-8, nb-6) 14 Total (all out, 108.2 overs) 338

Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-47 3-84 4-117 5-162 6-273 7-289 8-335 9-337 10-338

Bowling: Steyn 23-5-63-0, Morkel 21-3-61-2 (nb-4), De Lange 23.2-3-81-7, Tahir 32-3-101-1 (nb-2), Kallis 9-1-24-0

South Africa first innings G. Smith not out 11 J. Rudolph not out 4 Extras 0 Total (without loss, six overs) 15

Still to bat: H. Amla, J. Kallis, A. de Villiers, A. Prince, M. Boucher, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir, M. de Lange.

Bowling (to date): Welegedara 3-0-9-0, Perera 2-0-6-0, Dilshan 1-1-0-0.

South Africa lead the three-test series 1-0.

