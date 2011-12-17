CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 17 Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Centurion on Saturday.

Sri Lanka first innings 180 (D. Steyn 4-18, V. Philander 5-53).

South Africa first innings J. Rudolph c Paranavitana b Perera 44 G. Smith lbw b Fernando 61 D. Steyn run out (Herath) 0 H. Amla c Mathews b Perera 18 J. Kallis c Mathews b Welegedara 31 A. de Villiers c sub (Karunaratne) b Perera 99 A. Prince c Silva b Mathews 39 M. Boucher c Silva b Welegedara 65 V. Philander c Jayawardene b Dilshan 4 M. Morkel c Samaraweera b Welegedara 4 I. Tahir not out 29 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3, nb-12) 17 Total (all out, 122 overs) 411

Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-90, 3-125, 4-136, 5-173, 6-270, 7-303, 8-344, 9-350.

Bowling: Welegedara 31-4-96-3 (nb-1, w-1), Perera 24-1-114-3 (w-1), Mathews 9-4-13-1, Fernando 28-2-128-1 (nb-7, w-1), Dilshan 7-1-17-1, Herath 23-4-41-0.

Sri Lanka second innings T. Paranavitana c Boucher b Steyn 4 T. Dilshan c Boucher b Philander 6 K. Sangakkara c Boucher b Philander 2 M. Jayawardene run out 15 T. Samaraweera not out 7 A. Mathews not out 0 Extras: (nb-4) 4 Total: (four wickets, 17 overs) 38

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-11, 3-19, 4-37.

Bowling: Steyn 5-1-13-1, Philander 5-1-9-2 (nb-1), Kallis 4-3-8-0, Morkel 3-0-8-0 (nb-3).

