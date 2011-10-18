Oct 18 Scoreboard at the close on the first day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka first innings T. Paranavitana c A. Akmal b Gul 37 L. Thirimanne c Y. Khan b Ajmal 20 K. Sangakkara c A. Akmal b Cheema 2 M. Jayawardene c Hafeez b J. Khan 28 T. Dilshan c A. Akmal b Ajmal 19 A. Mathews not out 52 P. Jayawardene b J. Khan 0 R. Herath lbw b J. Khan 0 S. Lakmal c Hafeez b Gul 18 C. Welegedara c Umar b J. Khan 11 N. Pradeep c A. Akmal b J. Khan 1 Extras (lb-3, w-1, nb-5) 9 Total (all out; 74.1 overs) 197

Fall of wickets: 1-48 2-51 3-79 4-112 5-112 6-112 7-114 8-168 9-193

Bowling: Gul 11-1-37-2 (3nb), Cheema 15-5-51-1 (1nb), Hafeez 9-3-12-0, J. Khan 14.1-3-38-5 (1nb, 1w), Ajmal 25-5-56-2

Pakistan first innings M. Hafeez not out 17 T. Umar not out 8 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (no loss; 8 overs) 27

To bat: A. Ali, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, A. Cheema, S. Ajmal, J. Khan

Bowling: Welegedara 2-0-9-0 (2nb), Lakmal 3-0-8-0, Herath 2-1-2-0, Pradeep 1-0-8-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Justin Palmer; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)