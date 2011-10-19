(Updates at close)

Oct 19 Scoreboard at the close of play after day two of the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka first innings 197 (A. Mathews 52 not out, J. Khan 5-38)

Pakistan first innings (overnight 27-0) M. Hafeez lbw b Herath 75 T. Umar not out 109 A. Ali not out 60 Extras (b-3, nb-12) 15 Total (for 1 wicket - 98 overs) 259

To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, A. Cheema, S. Ajmal, J. Khan

Fall of wicket: 1-118

Bowling: Welegedara 16-1-56-0, Lakmal 13-3-58-0, Herath 35-10-55-1, Pradeep 15-0-57-0, Dilshan 19-6-30-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)