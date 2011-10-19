(Updates at close)
Oct 19 Scoreboard at the close of play after day
two of the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu
Dhabi on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka first innings 197 (A. Mathews 52 not out, J. Khan
5-38)
Pakistan first innings (overnight 27-0)
M. Hafeez lbw b Herath 75
T. Umar not out 109
A. Ali not out 60
Extras (b-3, nb-12) 15
Total (for 1 wicket - 98 overs) 259
To bat: Y. Khan, Misbah-ul Haq, A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul,
A. Cheema, S. Ajmal, J. Khan
Fall of wicket: 1-118
Bowling: Welegedara 16-1-56-0, Lakmal 13-3-58-0, Herath
35-10-55-1, Pradeep 15-0-57-0, Dilshan 19-6-30-0
