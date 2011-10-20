(Adds details to close)

Oct 20 Scoreboard at the close of day three of the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Sri Lanka first innings 197 &

Second innings T. Paranavitana lbw b Gul 0 L. Thirimanne not out 20 K. Sangakkara not out 27 Total (for one wicket; 11 overs) 47

To bat: M. Jayawardene, T. Dilshan, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, C. Welegedara, N. Pradeep

Fall of wicket: 1-0

Bowling: Gul 4-0-16-1, Cheema 5-0-18-0, Ajmal 1-0-4-0, J. Khan 1-0-9-0

Pakistan first innings (overnight 259-1) M. Hafeez lbw b Herath 75 T. Umar run out 236 A. Ali b Welegedara 70 Y. Khan lbw b Welegedara 33 Misbah-ul Haq c P. Jayawardene b Herath 46 A. Shafiq not out 26 U. Gul c Mathews b Herath 0 Extras (b-3, lb-3, w-3, nb-16) 25 Total (for six wickets dec.; 174.4 overs) 511

Did not bat: A. Akmal, A. Cheema, S. Ajmal, J. Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-118 2-278 3-360 4-436 5-511 6-511

Bowling: Welegedara 30-5-80-2 (8nb), Lakmal 24-3-108-0 (2nb), Herath 61.4-16-126-3, Pradeep 27-1-107-0 (5nb, 1w), Dilshan 32-6-84-0 (2w)

