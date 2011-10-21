Oct 21 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day of the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sri Lanka first innings 197

Pakistan first innings 511-6 declared

Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 47-1) T. Paranavitana lbw b Umar Gul 0 L. Thirimanne run out 68 K. Sangakkara not out 161 M. Jayawardene b Saeed Ajmal 4 T. Dilshan b Junaid Khan 9 A. Mathews lbw b Gul 22 P. Jayawardene not out 25 Extras (b-3, lb-5, nb-1) 9 Total (for five wickets; 101 overs) 298

Still to bat: R. Herath, S. Lakmal, C. Welegedara, N. Pradeep

Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-153 3-160 4-191 5-233

Bowling: Umar Gul 15-2-49-2 (1nb), Aizaz Cheema 17-0-66-0, Saeed Ajmal 36-7-100-1, Junaid Khan 17-2-43-1, Mohammad Hafeez 16-2-32-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)