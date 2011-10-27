Oct 27 Scoreboard at the close on the second day
of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on
Thursday.
Sri Lanka first innings 239 (K. Sangakkara 78; U. Gul 3-78,
S. Ajmal 3-45)
Pakistan first innings (overnight 42-0)
M. Hafeez lbw b Prasad 33
T. Umar c Silva b Prasad 27
A. Ali lbw b Dilshan 100
Y. Khan b Dilshan 55
Misbah-ul Haq not out 40
Saeed Ajmal not out 5
Extras (b-6, lb-10, w-2, nb-3) 21
Total (four wickets; 99 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-64 3-181 4-275
To bat: A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, S. Ajmal, J. Khan, A.
Rehman
Bowling (to date): Welegedara 20-4-50-0 (1w), Prasad
20-1-73-2 (3nb), Herath 23-3-56-0, Lakmal 20-7-38-0 (1w),
Dilshan 16-1-48-2