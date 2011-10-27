Oct 27 Scoreboard at the close on the second day of the second test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

Sri Lanka first innings 239 (K. Sangakkara 78; U. Gul 3-78, S. Ajmal 3-45)

Pakistan first innings (overnight 42-0) M. Hafeez lbw b Prasad 33 T. Umar c Silva b Prasad 27 A. Ali lbw b Dilshan 100 Y. Khan b Dilshan 55 Misbah-ul Haq not out 40 Saeed Ajmal not out 5 Extras (b-6, lb-10, w-2, nb-3) 21 Total (four wickets; 99 overs) 281

Fall of wickets: 1-63 2-64 3-181 4-275

To bat: A. Shafiq, A. Akmal, U. Gul, S. Ajmal, J. Khan, A. Rehman

Bowling (to date): Welegedara 20-4-50-0 (1w), Prasad 20-1-73-2 (3nb), Herath 23-3-56-0, Lakmal 20-7-38-0 (1w), Dilshan 16-1-48-2