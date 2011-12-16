CENTURION, South Africa, Dec 16 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday.

Sri Lanka first innings 180 (D. Steyn 4-18, V. Philander 5-53)

South Africa first innings (overnight 90-1) J. Rudolph c Paranavitana b Perera 44 G. Smith lbw b Fernando 61 D. Steyn run out 0 H. Amla c Mathews b Perera 18 J. Kallis c Mathews b Welegedara 31 AB de Villiers c sub b Perera 99 A. Prince c Silva b Mathews 39 M. Boucher not out 49 V. Philander c Jayawardene b Dilshan 4 M. Morkel c Samaraweera b Welegedara 4 Imran Tahir not out 24 Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-3, nb-11) 16 Total (for nine wickets, 118 overs) 389

Fall of wickets: 1-88 2-90 3-125 4-136 5-173 6-270 7-303 8-344 9-350

Bowling: Welegedara 29-4-87-2 (nb-1, w-1), Perera 24-1-114-3 (w-1), Mathews 9-4-13-1, Fernando 26-2-115-1 (nb-6, w-1), Dilshan 7-1-17-1, Herath 23-4-41-0.

