CAPE TOWN, Jan 4 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the third and final test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Wednesday.

South Africa first innings (overnight 347-3) G. Smith b Prasad 16 A. Petersen c Dilshan b Welegedara 109 H. Amla lbw b Prasad 16 J. Kallis c Mathews b Herath 224 A. de Villiers not out 160 J. Rudolph not out 51 Extras (lb-1, w-1, nb-2) 4 Total (for four wickets dec, 139 overs) 580

Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-56 3-261 4-453

Did not bat: M. Boucher, V. Philander, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir.

Bowling: Welegedara 29-7-107-1 (nb-2, w-1), Perera 22-1-131-0, Prasad 30-2-154-2, Mathews 12-0-47-0, Herath 42-4-108-1, Dilshan 4-0-32-0.

Sri Lanka first innings L. Thirimanne b Morkel 23 T. Dilshan c Smith b Tahir 78 K. Sangakkara not out 35 M. Jayawardene not out 7 Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6 Total (for two wickets, 39 overs) 149

Fall of wickets: 1-70 2-126

Still to bat: T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, T. Perera, R. Herath, C. Welegedara.

Bowling: Steyn 12-2-40-0, Philander 10-2-34-0, Morkel 10-2-55-1 (nb-1), Tahir 7-0-15-1

