CAPE TOWN, Jan 5 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the third and final test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Thursday.

South Africa first innings 580-4dec

Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 149-2) L. Thirimanne b Morkel 23 T. Dilshan c Smith b Tahir 78 K. Sangakkara c Amla b Steyn 35 M. Jayawardene c Kallis b Steyn 30 T. Samaraweera c Kallis b Philander 11 A. Mathews c Boucher b Steyn 1 D. Chandimal c Boucher b Morkel 35 T. Perera b Tahir 5 R. Herath lbw b Philander 1 D. Prasad c Petersen b Philander 9 C. Welegedara not out 0 Extras (b-6 lb-3 nb-2) 11 Total (all out; 73.5 overs) 239

Fall of wickets: 1-70 2-126 3-149 4-184 5-189, 6-194 7-219 8-220 9-236

Bowling: Steyn 20-5-56-3 (nb-1), Philander 19-7-46-3, Morkel 13.5-2-74-2 (nb-1), Tahir 21-1-54-2.

Sri Lanka second innings L. Thirimanne c Amla b Kallis 30 T. Dilshan c Boucher b Philander 5 K. Sangakkara c Kallis b Tahir 34 M. Jayawardene c Kallis b Morkel 12 T. Samaraweera not out 19 A. Mathews not out 28 Extras (lb-10) 10 Total (for four wickets; 53 overs) 138

Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-79 3-83 4-98

Still to bat: D. Chandimal, D. Prasad, T. Perera, R. Herath, C. Welegedara

Bowling (to date): Steyn 10-2-18-0, Philander 9-2-24-1, Morkel 9-3-29-1, Tahir 16-4-37-1, Kallis 7-2-13-1, Smith 2-0-7-0

