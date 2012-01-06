CAPE TOWN, Jan 6 Scoreboard at the end
of the third and final test between South Africa and Sri Lanka
at Newlands on Friday.
South Africa first innings 580-4dec
Sri Lanka first innings 239
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 138-4)
L. Thirimanne c Amla b Kallis 30
T. Dilshan c Boucher b Philander 5
K. Sangakkara c Kallis b Tahir 34
M. Jayawardene c Kallis b Morkel 12
T. Samaraweera not out 115
A. Mathews lbw b Philander 63
D. Chandimal c Kallis b Philander 1
T. Perera c Morkel b Tahir 30
R. Herath c & bowled Kallis 0
D. Prasad st Boucher b Tahir 16
C. Welegedara b Kallis 14
Extras (b-1, lb-15, w-6) 22
Total (all out; 107.5 overs) 342
Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-79 3-83 4-98 5-240 6-248 7-304 8-306
9-327
Bowling: Steyn 20-3-56-0 (w-1), Philander 20-4-54-3, Morkel
19-4-68-1, Tahir 32-7-106-3, Kallis 14.5-2-35-3 (w-1), Smith
2-0-7-0.
South Africa second innings
A. Petersen not out 1
G. Smith not out 0
Extras (nb 1) 1
Total (for 0 wickets; 0 overs) 2
Did not bat: H. Amla, J. Kallis, AB de Villiers, J. Rudolph,
M. Boucher, D. Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir, V. Philander
Bowling: D Prasad 0-0-2-0 (1nb)
Result: South Africa win by ten wickets
South Africa win the three-match series 2-1
