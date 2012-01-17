Jan 17 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka innings U.Tharanga c Ingram b Peterson 58 T.Dilshan c Steyn b Duminy 33 K.Sangakkara run out 38 D.Chandimal c Smith b Morkel 36 M.Jaywardene run out 15 K.Kulasekara b M. Morkel 40 A.Mathews c Peterson b Tsotsobe 15 N.Kulasekara run out 19 L.Malinga b Styen 2 H.Herath not out 1 Extras (b-1 w-7 nb-1) 9 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 266

Did not bat: D. Prasad

Fall of wickets: 1-94 2-102 3-154 4-183 5-192 6-220 7-259 8-262 9-266

Bowling: M.Morkel 9-0-65-2, Tsotsobe 10-0-40-1 (2w), Steyn 10-9-55-1 (1w), Duminy 5-0-26-1 (1w), A.Morkel 2-0-9-0 (1w), Peterson 10-0-45-1 (1nb 1w), Du Plessis, 4-0-25-0 (1w)

South Africa innings G.Smith b Malinga 2 A.Petersen lbw b Dilshan 17 C.Ingram b Malinga 13 F.du Plessis run out 72 JP Duminy run out 25 AB de Villiers not out 39 A.Morkel not out 7 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (for five wickets, 34 overs) 179

Did not bat: R.Peterson, D.Steyn, M.Morkel, L. Tsotsobe

Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-29 3-52 4-113 5-147

Bowling: Malinga 5-1-20-2 (2w), Kulasekara 6-0-31-0, Prasad 5-0-35-0, Herath 6-0-24-0, Dilshan 5-0-22-1, Kulasekara 3-0-21-0, Mathews 4-0-21-0

Result: South Africa won by four runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories