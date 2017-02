Oct. 30 Scoreboard from the only Twenty20 international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand played at Pallekele on Tuesday. Match ended in a no result due to rain New Zealand R Nicol lbw b Eranga 1 T Latham b Kulasekara 4 B McCullum c Perera b Kulasekara 1 R Taylor c Sangakkara b Perera 4 J Franklin c Sangakkara b Perera 2 B Watling c Chandimal b Dananjaya 8 A Ellis c Thirimanne b Dananjaya 16 J Oram not out 10 T Southee not out 21 Extras: (lb-3, w-4) 7 Total: (seven wickets, 14 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-4 2-10 3-15 4-18 5-24 6-28 7-51 Did not bat: R Hira, K Mills. Bowling: Mathews 3-1-4-0, Kulasekara 3-0-13-2 (w-2), Eranga 3-0-23-1 (w-1), Perera 3-0-22-2 (w-1), Dananjaya 2-0-9-2 Sri Lanka D Munaweera not out 4 T Dilshan not out 2 Extras: 0 Total: (no wicket, 2 overs) 6 Did not bat: K Sangakkara, D Chandimal, A Mathews, L Thirimanne, J Mendis, T Perera, N Kulasekara, S Eranga, A Dananjaya. Bowling: Mills 1-0-3-0, Oram 1-0-3-0 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)